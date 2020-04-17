West Virginia health department orders labs to file all COVID-19 test results

As cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia rose to 754 on Friday, West Virginia's health department issued an order mandating laboratories to provide all their testing results to the state.

The Bureau for Public Health, a division of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, filed the order effective April 16.

It requires all laboratories in the state to "provide immediate real time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus detection tests to the Bureau and to the local health department."

In the recent weeks, as the West Virginia DHHR has reported their updated case totals each day, they've noted that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have frequently been under-reported because some labs have not electronically submitted negative results.

Now, they're requiring them all to do so to get a more accurate count for the state.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

The order also requires each laboratory to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System and they must begin that process by April 21. Laboratories may continue testing while in the registration process.

The order also advised all health care providers to use labs capable of electronic reporting as much as possible.

The way cases are reported in West Virginia is that medical providers and laboratories report test results to DHHR, which then submits the official numbers to the CDC and updates their state website twice a day, one in the morning and in the afternoon.

Previously, labs were only required to submit positive test results.

As of Friday morning, the DHHR has confirmed 754 cases across the Mountain State.

A total of 18,681 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 754 positive results and 13 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The 13th COVID-19 associated death was a 56-year old woman from Berkeley County.

“Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR, on Thursday,

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, 20.68% of the patients with confirmed cases in West Virginia are currently hospitalized. About 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 16, 85 patients were hospitalized, 408 were in home isolation, and 223 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

