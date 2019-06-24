West Virginia highway worker hit in crash just a month after starting job

Late Monday morning, a West Virginia Division of Highways worker was among three people injured in a crash in a construction zone.

According to Wayne County deputies, a 25-year-old Division of Highways worker was standing on the side of Route 52 in Fort Gay, within Wayne County, when a delivery truck approaching the construction zone hit a motorcycle ahead of it and then the worker.

The worker, the truck driver, and the motorcyclist were all hospitalized. The worker was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition. The extent of injuries for the others is not known.

State Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White says the 25-year-old worker just started his job about a month ago.

"It is saddens me to think we have a 25-year-old – with his whole life in front of him, and who just started with us about a month ago, hoping to go full-time with the DOT one day – now lying in a hospital bed," said White. "Even one accident like this is one too many. There are so many hardworking men and women, who are trying to fix our state’s roads, who should be able to do their job without needing to look over their shoulder every few seconds.

"I know it can be frustrating to drive slower than you’re used to, but our men and women deserve to make it home to their families safely at the end of the day. Today, for one of our workers, that did not happen. My heart breaks and yours should too. I am praying for this man to make a speedy recovery and I am praying that all motorists traveling through West Virginia put themselves in the shoes of our incredible DOT workers and remember to slow down and be alert while driving through work zones.”

The crash remains under investigation, and no identities have been released.

