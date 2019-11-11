West Virginia home explodes, 2 injured

Officials say a West Virginia home exploded, causing non-life-threatening injuries to two people.

WJLA in Washington reports the home in Charles Town was destroyed in the Monday blast. Witnesses said the homeowners had problems with their propane furnace on Sunday.

There were two HVAC techs working in the basement of the home at 498 Cloverdale Road when a gas leak found some type of ignition source, which caused an explosion, according to WJLA.

Photos and video footage from news outlets show firefighters dousing the remnants of a fire at the leveled house. Fire officials said they were trying to determine what caused the explosion.

One of the injured people was transported to Washington MedStar by helicopter. One was transported to a local hospital.

West Virginia fire marshals will investigate.