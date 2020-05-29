West Virginia hospital to eliminate inpatient services

A southern West Virginia hospital plans to halt inpatient and ancillary services by July 30 and limit operations to an emergency department, a lab and x-rays.

According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, that the decision to largely eliminate services at Bluefield Regional Medical Center was announced Friday by Princeton Community Hospital's board.

The decision will impact about 340 employees, who are being encouraged to apply for openings at Princeton Community Hospital. The Princeton hospital purchased the Bluefield hospital last June. Sen. Joe Manchin called the news another painful loss, saying Bluefield will be the fourth West Virginia hospital to shut its doors in the last 18 months.