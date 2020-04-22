West Virginia infant tests positive for the coronavirus

An infant in West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus as the state's caseload continues to grow.

Officials on Wednesday said at least 900 people have the virus after nearly 26,000 tests.

Twenty-six people have died.

Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning said a 4-month-old girl who tested positive is being treated at home.

He said her symptoms are manageable now, but the issue is still concerning.

A nurse is in touch with the family daily, and the infant was tested on Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has canceled schools for the rest of the year over concerns about the virus.

He also pushed to ease virus restrictions on hospitals if they can prove they have enough protective equipment and could handle an unexpected surge in cases.