West Virginia issuing one-time payments to TANF recipients

To help support some of the West Virginians in most need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Bureau for Children and Families will be issuing direct payments to recipients of one state government program.

According to the DHHR, along with their stimulus checks from the federal government, current recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), also known as WV WORKS, will receive one-time payments of $500.

“This payment will provide low-income families with additional financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic and may be used to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs of the family,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

WV WORKS is the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which provides monthly cash assistance for qualifying families.

The one-time payment will not count against other DHHR benefits and will be issued to families who were active in the WV WORKS program in March 2020 and eligible to continue participation in April 2020.

Payments will start processing on April 14.

For additional information, you can call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.