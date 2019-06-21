West Virginia jobless rate lowest in a decade

West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8% in May.

WorkForce West Virginia says it's the lowest rate for the state since November 2008.

The number of unemployed state residents fell by 800 last month to 37,800. Total nonfarm employment has increased 5,200 since May 2018.

In the goods-producing sector, there were job losses of 1,300 in construction and 200 in mining and logging. But those were offset in the service-providing sector by employment gains of 900 in professional and business services, 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, 400 in leisure and hospitality, and 100 each in government and information.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6%.

