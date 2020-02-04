West Virginia judge dismisses murder charge against teenager

A murder charge against an 18-year-old West Virginia woman has been dismissed after prosecutors failed to find a key witness in the case.

News outlets report that Andrea Glenda Moore was charged as an adult with murder in the 2018 shooting that killed Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, a 32-year-old mother of five. Childers was originally from Gallipolis, Ohio.

Defense attorney Glen Conway appeared before a Cabell Circuit Judge and sought to have the charge dismissed, citing that prosecutors couldn't locate the witness that had reportedly seen Moore carry out the shooting at the Huntington housing community.

An assistant prosecutor said he plans to re-indict Moore with a co-defendant linked to the case.