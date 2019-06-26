West Virginia landowners can apply for gypsy moth suppression program

West Virginia landowners are being encouraged to sign up for a program to slow the spread of the gypsy moth, an invasive species that can devastate the state's hardwood forests.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will have an open sign-up period for the Cooperative State-County-Landowner (CSCL) Gypsy Moth Suppression Program from July 1 to August 31.

“Every year, our state deals with more and more invasive pests who bring potential devastation to our forests and farmlands. The arrival of these pests is almost inevitable, but programs like gypsy moth suppression limits the impact these pests have on some of West Virginia’s most valuable resources,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “We hope people will take advantage of this program.”

The Gypsy Moth is an invasive species that prefers Oak-Hickory trees, which make up about 77% of all hardwoods in West Virginia. Since 1985, more than 2 million acres in the Mountain State have been affected by gypsy moths.

Gypsy moths eat away at the leaves on a tree, causing defoliation, which can end up causing a tree to die. The departments are working with landowners to combat the issue. Proposed treatment areas have more than 500 egg masses per acre, including in Pendleton, Grant, and Hardy counties.

If you apply for the program, with a deposit, a forest health protection specialist will visit your property to determine the level of gypsy moth infestation and whether it meets program deadlines. Then, landowners have to sign a contract with the WVDA by December 2019 if at least 50 contiguous acres of wooded land on their property are affected.

Adjoining landowners can apply together to meet the acreage requirement.

“The gypsy moth is a non-native, invasive insect that feeds on hundreds of species of trees and shrubs, including West Virginia hardwoods. Defoliation by gypsy moth caterpillars can weaken trees, making them more susceptible to other pests and diseases,” said WVDA Plant Industries Director Tim Brown. “We have seen some great success in slowing the spread of gypsy moth here in West Virginia.”

Application forms and brochures on the program can be found here.

For more information, contact WVDA Assistant Director Quentin “Butch” Sayers at qsayers@wvda.us or WVDA Gypsy Moth Program Coordinator G. Scott Hoffman at ghoffman@wvda.us 304-788-1066