West Virginia lawmakers OK budget on last day of session

West Virginia lawmakers have approved a state budget on the final day of the 2020 legislative session.

The $4.6 billion budget was overwhelmingly approved by both the Senate and House of Delegates, who largely spent the last day of the session Saturday backslapping and putting the final touches on last-minute bills.

One of the more high-profile spending lines in the budget was funding to eliminate the wait list for a program that provides at-home care for intellectually disabled people.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice had prioritized ending the wait list for the Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Waiver program.