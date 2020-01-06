West Virginia mall designates 'superhero parking' spaces for veterans

A West Virginia mall has some new parking spaces marked as reserved.

While visiting the Morgantown Mall, you may notice spots labeled "superhero parking."

Those spaces are reserved for veterans, active duty service members, and first responders.

Mall management was unable to provide any comment to WHSV's sister station in the area, WDTV, as to why they installed the signs and marked the spaces.

However, WDTV caught up with Jon Burd, a Marine veteran, who said it's nice to be recognized and that he's also seen the parking signs at Lowes stores.

"We definitely appreciate Morgantown Mall and Lowes for recognizing us and our military service and even, it's even generous of them to put them up here next to the handicapped parking spots just because we don't get that luxury anywhere else around here," said Burd.