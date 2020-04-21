West Virginia man, 87, charged in neighbor's slaying

An 87-year-old West Virginia man has been accused of killing his neighbor.

West Virginia State Police charged Bobby Criner in the murder of Bruce Hockensmith, 55, on Monday morning after the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a road in Roane County, news outlets reported. According to a report from state police, Hockensmith died Sunday night shortly after troopers found him.

Criner told troopers that he and Hockensmith had gotten into a dispute over cars blocking their shared driveway, WOWK-TV reported. He said he went back into his house to grab a gun after the two got into a physical fight, and shot Hockensmith after he was attacked by him.

Criner has since been booked into a regional jail.