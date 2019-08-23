West Virginia man accused of aiming airsoft gun at officer

Police say a West Virginia man who pointed a realistic-looking airsoft gun at a police officer has been charged with threatening a terroristic act.

The Charleston Police Department says Charles Norman Miller was arrested Thursday after officers received a report of an armed man outside a house in the city's West Side.

The caller had told dispatchers a man was sitting in a yard with an assault rifle with his finger on the trigger.

A police spokeswoman says a nearby elementary school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities say the 31-year-old quickly dropped the weapon after aiming it at Corporal Mark Petty, who arrived in a squad car. Police determined Miller was holding an airsoft gun without an orange safety tip or any other features that would make clear it wasn't a real firearm.

Investigators say Miller was also in possession of a small amount of heroin and was charged with misdemeanor possession.

Miller has been jailed. He doesn't have a lawyer yet. His bond is set at $100,000 or 10 percent cash. His pretrial is set for August 29.

