West Virginia man accused of multiple hunting offenses

A West Virginia man is facing multiple hunting-related offenses after investigation by a natural resources officer.

According to West Virginia Natural Resources Police, Officer Haines first received a complaint about a man who had easily exceeded the bag limit on deer in Brooke County on Nov. 29.

The caller told police that the man was only removing the hindquarters of multiple deer he had killed and leaving the rest of the animals to waste.

They also reported that the man had poached an 11-point buck, among his multiple deer kills.

Police say Officer Haines went to investigate and found the man actively hunting in rural Brooke County. Haines said that as he approached the area, he saw the man quickly put on a blaze orange vest that he hadn't been wearing before.

Nearby, Haines found the intestines of at least three different deer.

His ensuing interview with the man led to multiple charges, as well as the recovery of the poached 11-point buck.

The next day, Nov. 30, Haines got another call reporting that the same man had been spotted throwing deer carcasses over a guard rail. Haines made his way back to Brooke County and to the spot the caller had mentioned, where police say he found the dump site and determined that one doe had been shot behind the rib cage, leaving the front half of the deer perfectly fit for consumption.

However, only the hindquarters and tenderloins of the deer had been removed, with the rest of it left to rot.

Two other deer carcasses at the dump site were proof that the man had exceeded West Virginia's seasonal bag limit, and neither deer had been electronically registered under state law.

Police say Haines got a written statement from the witness who saw the deer carcasses being dumped as further evidence.

The officer then visited the suspect's home and charged him with more offenses, including Wanton Waste of a Big Game Animal, which comes with a possible fine of up to $2,500 and anywhere from 10 to 100 days in jail, depending on the final sentence delivered. A conviction on the one Wanton Waste charged would also mean a suspension of the man's hunting privileges for five years.