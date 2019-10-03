West Virginia man accused of stealing ambulance, crashing through power poles

A West Virginia man is accused of knocking an EMT and driver out of an ambulance and taking it for a ride as he crashed through power line poles.

According to Mark McLain, with the Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department, they received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening for a patient requesting medical attention.

The ambulance arrived on the scene in Clarksburg, West Virginia, loaded the patient into the vehicle and began transporting them for a mental evaluation.

While in route, the patient became violent with the EMT in the back of the rig, putting the EMT in a chokehold. The driver, a paramedic, pulled the ambulance over and got out to assist the EMT.

At that time, the patient kicked both the driver and EMT out of the rig, got into the driver's seat and effectively stole the vehicle.

The suspect drove the ambulance down Washington Street, knocking over multiple power line poles, according to the department. The suspect then crossed the intersection of Chestnut Street, where they crashed the ambulance into another power line pole, ending the pursuit.

According to McLain, the Clarksburg Police Department was on the scene within minutes. The suspect is now in custody and the Clarksburg Police Department are investigating the incident. The suspect has not been identified at this point.

The EMT and ambulance driver were taken to United Hospital Center and are being treated for minor injuries.

McLain said the Anmoore VFD ambulance was deemed a total loss.

