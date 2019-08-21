West Virginia man admits to 2014 murder of son-in-law

A Pendleton County man on Wednesday admitted to killing his son-in-law more than five years ago in an Eastern Carolina county.

Early Lynn Isner, a 59-year-old Franklin man, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Onslow County, North Carolina on Aug. 21. The man was given a 14 to 18-year prison sentence by Judge Charles Henry.

Arwayne Singhal's body was found buried outside of Richlands in 2017 after being missing for several years. Prosecutors say the man was first hit in the head with a hammer and then strangled.

They say Isner and his sister tricked a campground owner into helping them bury the body by telling them it was a dog wrapped in plastic.

An autopsy showed Singhal died from asphyxiation from the plastic that he was wrapped in.

According to Onslow County deputies, family members claimed Singhal had run off with another woman. He was reported missing on March 7, 2014 by other family in New York.

Law enforcement learned that he had most likely been killed by members of his wife's family, but the investigation turned cold and no arrests were made.

A new tip in June of 2017 led to Singhal's grave being found. His body was found buried at least five feet down, and it took police around two days to locate it.

Two days later, detectives went to Franklin, West Virginia to interview people about Singhal's disappearance.

They were able to charge Isner with murder, while his ex-girlfriend, 74-year-old Joan Hasley, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Isner is the father of Singhal's wife and Hasley is Isner's former common law wife.

Hasley's court date is yet to come.