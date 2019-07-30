West Virginia man charged with beating girlfriend's 6-year-old son

Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged for beating his girlfriend's 6-year-old son.

David Stafford, 33, is charged with child abuse resulting in injuries after a 6-year-old boy suffered injuries to his face, head and abdomen.

Investigators say the victim is the son of Stafford’s girlfriend.

Doctors examined the boy and determined his injuries were not accidental, as Stafford originally told deputies. According to the criminal complaint, the boy was first taken to the emergency room for abdominal pain and vomiting.

Doctors noticed multiple circular bruises on his face and other parts of his body. They determined he had fluid in his abdomen: most likely blood.

According to the sheriff’s department, Stafford later admitted the injuries were caused when he grabbed and struck the boy in the abdomen, face and head.

The criminal complaint states that Stafford was the primary caretaker of the boy and two other children while the mother was at work.

Stafford was arraigned Monday evening in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Records show he has been jailed on $50,000 bail. A court clerk says Stafford has not yet hired a lawyer.