West Virginia man sentenced in discharge of untreated sewage

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five years' probation and fined $24,000 for violating permits and discharging untreated sewage from his treatment plant.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office said 56-year-old Timothy Peer of Springfield owned Mountainaire Village Utility LLC. The sewage treatment plant served residents of Mountainaire Village near Ridgeley.

Peer pleaded guilty in April to knowing violation of permit conditions and false statements on discharge monitoring reports.

Powell's office said in a news release that Peer admitted to failing to maintain the treatment plant from 2014 to 2016, resulting in untreated and undertreated sewage being discharged into the North Branch of the Potomac River.

