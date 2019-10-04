West Virginia mayor cancels appearance over author’s homophobic views

The mayor of West Virginia’s capital city has canceled her upcoming appearance at the West Virginia Book Festival over a presentation by an author with homophobic views.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the cancellation Tuesday in a letter to the Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors.

Goodwin says she objects to the financial support of “Ender’s Game” author Orson Scott Card, who she says has a “history of homophobic, transphobic and racist views.” She had unsuccessfully asked event administrators to cancel his presentation.

A festival statement says Card was invited because of his novels, not his opinions. Card previously sat on the board of the National Organization for Marriage, which opposes same-sex marriage, and has suggested that gay people were abused into their sexuality.

According to the letter, Mayor Goodwin says, "I do not believe in banning books or limited free speech in any form. However, I will not support hate speech of any kind and will not participate in the West Virginia Book Festival if Mr. Card is appearing."