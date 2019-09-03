West Virginia offers safe haven for those fleeing Dorian

After Hurricane Dorian's devastation of the Bahamas, it's continuing to move extremely slowly along the eastern coast of the United States.

Archive image from West Virginia State Parks-produced tourism video

Ahead of its expected impact, states from Florida to Virginia issued evacuations and states of emergency for coastal areas.

Now, West Virginia is offering a safe haven for people evacuating the coasts.

According to a press release from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, all West Virginia State Parks will offer a 50% discount on all rooms, cabins, and campsites for those seeking shelter from Dorian through Monday, Sept. 9.

“West Virginia stands ready to welcome anyone who may be in need of shelter as a result of Hurricane Dorian,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re one of the most hospitable states in the country, and in a time when so many of our friends in nearby states are hurting, it’s the least we can do to offer a comfortable place to stay at our great state parks.”

In addition, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is waiving movement entry requirements for all animals evacuated into West Virginia.

Anyone seeking shelter at West Virginia state parks can make reservations online at www.wvstateparks.com by using the promo code DORIAN or by calling 1-833-WV-PARKS.

The state is also sending two West Virginia National Guard crews to South Carolina in response to a request for assistance there.

West Virginia will provide two medevac helicopters and two crews each consisting of four soldiers to support search and rescue operations or swift water rescues as needed.

They'll depart on Wednesday and remains there for the next week, operating out of South Carolina Army National Guard flight facility.

The West Virginia National Guard will retain four medevac helicopters and three crews in the Mountain State.

The deployment will be initially paid for through the Governor’s Contingency Fund, until South Carolina can reimburse the state.