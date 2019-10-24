West Virginia officials: Inmate found fatally assaulted

West Virginia officials say a 53-year-old inmate has been fatally assaulted.

Officials say Allen Eugene Longwell, of New Martinsville, was found unresponsive with apparent stab wounds around 3 p.m. at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County. A news release from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said a makeshift weapon was found at the scene.

Staff provided medical assistance, and emergency medical workers were called. Longwell was pronounced dead about a half-hour after he was found.

The release said investigators have determined an inmate as a possible suspect.

Longwell was convicted in November 1996 in Wetzel County of incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. The earliest he was set to be released was July 2021.

