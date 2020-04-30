West Virginia plans free SAT School Day this fall for students who missed it due to coronavirus

West Virginia education officials have announced a free SAT day for high school seniors this fall.

It will offer students who lost their chance to take the state-provided SAT School Day as juniors this spring, because of COVID-19, the ability to take it for free later this year as seniors.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, they worked closely with College Board to establish the SAT School Day on September 23. While that will be the primary test date, counties can also choose a test date of October 14.

They say those dates will provide time for students to get SAT scores with enough time to submit them for college applications and apply for scholarships.

In addition to the state-established test dates, the department is providing counties with other options, including establishing a test site and using vouchers for seniors to test on a Saturday national test date.

“We worked closely with College Board to establish fall SAT testing to ensure that our students who missed out on the opportunity this past spring have the option of taking a free SAT this fall,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Students and their families can be rest assured that those who will be seniors in the coming school year will have access to this important resource.”

Following the closure of West Virginia schools on March 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, later extended to last for the entire spring, Superintendent Burnch suspended all statewide testing and the U.S. Department of Education approved s state-level request to waive federal testing as well.

Similar federal waivers on testing were granted to all states that closed school for the year due to the pandemic.

Burch said support from county superintendents made it possible to find suitable 2020 fall dates as viable SAT options statewide.

Eligibility and requirements

Only students who will be seniors in the 2020-21 school year will be eligible to take the state-provided SAT School Day this fall. Students who are in the 11th grade during the 2020-21 school year will take the regular state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2021 when federal- and state-required standardized testing is scheduled to resume.

Seniors who choose to participate in the fall state-provided SAT administration will be required to complete the SAT with Essay, the same as they would have taken in spring 2020. Students who have set up College Board online accounts will be able to access their scores in the online score report portal.

Students who will be seniors at nonpublic schools who had requested and been approved to participate in the SAT School Day in spring 2020 also will be eligible to participate in the fall test administration.

Homeschool students who will be seniors in the 2020-21 school year may participate in the free fall SAT administration, but home instructors must notify each county’s test coordinator of their students’ intent to sit for the test.

Schools will provide students and parents with specific information regarding their testing plans for this fall once they have been finalized.