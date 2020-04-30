West Virginia plans one-time emergency payment for low income energy assistance

West Virginia's health department says families in a state energy assistance program will get a supplemental payment to help them handle expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Bureau for Children and Families, with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), they are issuing a one-time supplemental payment of $100 to participants in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and to heating source vendors to help offset bulk fuel expenses.

The DHHR says the one-time payment will take the place of Emergency LIEAP and should arrive by the end of May as an automatic payment.

No application or termination notice will be required.

“This payment is another effort to help West Virginia’s low-income families offset additional costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

For additional information, you can call West Virginia DHHR’s Customer Services Hotline at 1-877-716-1212.