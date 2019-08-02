West Virginia police fatally shoot man, wound woman

West Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man shot and killed by officers responding to a report of domestic violence.

Investigators are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Charleston, West Virginia. | Credit: WSAZ

A police statement says Eric Toon was shot Thursday morning after confronting authorities with a gun in the area of Lotus Drive in Charleston. The news release says the troopers' patrol car was crashed into by a motorcycle carrying two men, since identified as Toon and Noah Sutherland.

It says the men fled on the motorcycle and police initially pursued them before returning to the area where the chase began and encountered the men again.

They say Toon then confronted officers with a weapon and was shot. A woman near him, Taylor Quinn, was wounded by the gunfire, suffering injuries not considered to be life threatening. Police say she was fleeing from them at the time, alongside Toon and Sutherland, when Toon confronted police with the gun.

Two officers fired their guns, including a West Virginia state trooper.

Sutherland was taken into custody. Charges have not been announced.

