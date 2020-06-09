West Virginia primary election day arrives after historic levels of absentee voting

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia's secretary of state says voters cast absentee ballots in record numbers for the state's June 9 primary election.

In the start of April, West Virginia county clerk's offices began an effort to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state ahead of June's primary election for the gubernatorial race.

Essentially, every voter registered in the state was sent an absentee ballot application to their registered address.

State leaders encouraged all voters to fill out the applications and submit them to their county clerk in order to receive an absentee ballot for the election, and then mark the ballot according to state instructions by election day.

And voters responded. According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, as of 2 a.m. on June 9, a total of 262,362 West Virginia voters had applied for an absentee ballot, which is around 21% of voters in the state.

By the early morning of Primary Day, of those, 210,749 had returned their completed ballots, making up about 17.2% of the state's registered voters.

If you requested an absentee ballot, you have until the end of the day to postmark a completed absentee ballot. Absentee ballots have to be received by the start of canvassing on June 15 to be counted.

In the last presidential primary in the state, fewer than 6,700 registered voters participated by absentee ballot.

Warner says the massive increase shows their public education strategy to inform voters about their vote-by-mail options proved successful.

"West Virginia offers voters more options to cast a ballot than any other state in the nation," Warner said. "Working with our county clerks, we are making sure that every option is safe and secure."

Locally, here are what the absentee ballot numbers look like:



Grant County — 22.7% of registered voters requested an absentee ballot



Hardy County — 25% of registered voters requested an absentee ballot



Pendleton County — 27.5% of registered voters requested an absentee ballot



Of the thousands of ballot requests received, all were carefully examined by county clerks, and in Pendleton County, eight were discovered to have been altered, caught before any ballots were actually sent. A mail carrier has been charged with altering those ballots by changing the party selection from Democrat to Republican. You can learn more about that case, being investigated by the Department of Justice, and how Pendleton County officials caught it,here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Wednesday, June 3.

Ballots could be hand-delivered to county clerks by Monday, June 8, or mailed with a postmark by June 9.

Warner's office and county clerks worked to encourage voters who did not vote absentee to vote in-person during early voting, which ended at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

Now that Election Day has arrived, polls are open until 7:30 p.m. and you can find your precinct and any changes made to your polling place here.

"We want voters to know that casting a ballot in-person will be safe and secure," Warner said. "Counties have received guidance on how to disinfect polling locations, sanitize equipment, and properly run in-person voting. With state and federal health officials recommending social distancing, voters should anticipate lines that may appear long – though wait times should not be increased. With record numbers of people exercising absentee and early voting options, we do not anticipate long wait times at polls. We also recommend voters wear a mask to protect others if they choose to do so."

Many counties have specific public health and safety procedures for in-person voting. You can call your county clerk for more information. A county clerk directory is available here.

More info is at GoVoteWV.com.