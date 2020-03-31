West Virginia receives federal waivers to increase payments for SNAP recipients

West Virginia state officials say they have officially been granted two waivers from the federal government for their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits as part of the state's ongoing response to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Children and Families was granted waivers as of Tuesday.

One of them provides an extension of the renewal period for those already receiving SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients due for eligibility review in March, April or May 2020 will have their review delayed for six months, thanks to that waiver.

Notifications will be sent to anyone in that category with case-specific information.

A second waiver will allow for a supplemental payment to households approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1. Essentially, that will increase SNAP benefits to the maximum allowable amount for each month, though that amount varies by what each client has been approved for.

Those payments will be released to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on April 3 and May 1.

No applications or paperwork is required for that and clients don't have to contact their DHHR office to access the benefit.

SNAP households already getting the maximum monthly allotment are not eligible for the supplemental payment.

“Addressing food insecurity in this unprecedented time is critical, and these federal waivers will help us strengthen our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are continuing to work with federal authorities to explore additional options for delivering nutritional assistance to families impacted by the crisis.”

For additional information, you can call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.