West Virginia reports 1,079 COVID-19 cases, decreases state testing total

As of 10 a.m. on April 28, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 1,079 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

A total of 40,489 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 39,410 negative results, 1,079 positive results, and 37 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The latest death was a a 91-year old woman from Jackson County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The numbers reported by West Virginia's health department on Tuesday showed a decrease in total tests from Monday, when they had reported 43,039 total tests.

They say that's because they had received thousands of duplicate reports "through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days."

According to the DHHR, many of the results sent by hospitals and facilities had previously been reported by reference labs or entered by hand into the state database before the facilities were able to submit testing results electronically.

Testing numbers had appeared to increase significantly since the DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, about 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions. Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

As of April 28, 87 patients were hospitalized, 474 were in home isolation, and 481 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

State officials have said for weeks that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have been under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results. The new DHHR order is designed to combat that.

As of 10 a.m. on April 28, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 3 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 28:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1)

