West Virginia reports 1,136 COVID-19 cases with a 2.43% positive test rate

As of 10 a.m on May 1, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 1,136 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphics provided by West Virginia DHHR

A total of 46,844 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 45,708 negative results, 1,136 positive results, and 46 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The most recent two deaths confirmed on Friday were of a 58-year old man and an 86-year old woman, both from Jackson County.

“We grieve with these families at this time of great loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

About 2,000 new tests were confirmed between the department's Thursday evening and Friday morning updates.

Tests administered in West Virginia have now risen back above the number that was reported on Monday and then lowered on Tuesday when the state health department sifted through thousands of duplicate reports they had received "through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days."

According to the DHHR, many of the results sent by hospitals and facilities had previously been reported by reference labs or entered by hand into the state database before the facilities were able to submit testing results electronically.

As of May 1, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 2.5% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 1.8% and than Virginia, which has tested about one percent of the state population.

Of those that have been tested in West Virginia, 2.43% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

This week started Week 1 of Justice's plan, and May 4 starts Week 2, when some businesses, like hair salons, can begin reopening.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

As of April 30, 81 patients were hospitalized, 449 were in home isolation, and 555 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m. on May 1, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 5 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on May 1:

Barbour (5), Berkeley (147), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (28), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1)

