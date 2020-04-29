West Virginia reports level number of COVID-19 cases from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning

As of 10 a.m. on April 29, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

That's the same number of positive cases reported by the department in a 5 p.m. update on April 28.

Since that time, the state has received data from just over 500 COVID-19 tests.

A total of 42,032 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 40,937 negative results, 1,095 positive results, and 38 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The most recent death was of a 50-year old woman from Jefferson County.

“With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The numbers reported by West Virginia's health department on Tuesday showed a decrease in total tests from Monday, when they had reported 43,039 total tests.

They say that's because they had received thousands of duplicate reports "through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days."

According to the DHHR, many of the results sent by hospitals and facilities had previously been reported by reference labs or entered by hand into the state database before the facilities were able to submit testing results electronically.

Testing numbers had appeared to increase significantly since the DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

As of April 29, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 2.27% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 1.68% and than Virginia, which has tested less than one percent of the state population.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

As of April 28, 102 patients were hospitalized, 465 were in home isolation, and 504 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

State officials have said for weeks that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have been under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results. The new DHHR order is designed to combat that.

As of 10 a.m. on April 29, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 4 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 29:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (103), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1)