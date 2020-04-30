West Virginia reports rise to 1,118 COVID-19 cases with a 2.5% positive rate

As of 10 a.m. on April 30, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 1,118 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

A total of 44,541 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 43,423 negative results, 1,118 positive results, and 41 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The most recent death was of an 89-year old man from Jackson County.

“Our heart goes out to this West Virginian and his family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Tests administered in West Virginia have now risen back above the number that was reported on Monday and then lowered on Tuesday when the state health department sifted through thousands of duplicate reports they had received "through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days."

According to the DHHR, many of the results sent by hospitals and facilities had previously been reported by reference labs or entered by hand into the state database before the facilities were able to submit testing results electronically.

Testing numbers had appeared to increase significantly since the DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

As of April 30, testing numbers indicated that West Virginia has tested 2.36% of its population for COVID-19 – significantly higher than the national average of 1.75% and than Virginia, which has tested less than one percent of the state population.

Of those that have been tested, 2.51% received positive COVID-19 tests. Governor Jim Justice's plan for reopening West Virginia calls for that percentage to remain below 3% in order for plans to keep moving forward for phases of reopening the state.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

As of April 29, 84 patients were hospitalized, 445 were in home isolation, and 545 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

As of 10 a.m. on April 30, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 5 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 30:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1)