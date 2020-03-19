West Virginia says rest areas will remain open during COVID-19 state of emergency

As many businesses, organizations, and public places across the U.S. close due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and limits on the amount of people gathered in spaces, the state of West Virginia says there is one thing that definitely won't close: their public rest areas.

According to a release issued by the West Virginia Department of Transportation on Thursday morning, all rest areas and welcome centers across the state will remain open to travelers throughout the state of emergency Gov. Jim Justice declared.

Employees will not be staffing information stations at Welcome Centers to follow social distancing guidelines, but maintenance crews will continue to maintain and clean all rest areas to keep restrooms open.

For more information on COVID-19 prevention and West Virginia's response, you can call the state's toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

As of Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the state, which was the final state in the country to report its first case of the virus. Both cases have been travel-related: one is in Mercer County and the other in the Eastern Panhandle.

As of Wednesday evening, the state had tested 148 people, with 143 negative results and 3 still pending.

