West Virginia school bus driver charged with DUI after crash

A Kanawha County school bus driver has been charged with a DUI after a fiery four-vehicle crash Thursday morning that sent two students to the hospital.

According to Charleston police, 58-year-old Susan Ann Lipscomb, of Charleston, was arrested after the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near mile marker 99.

There were six children on board the bus driven by Lipscomb, two of whom were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of another vehicle in the crash was also hospitalized.

Police have not specified yet how exactly the crash happened.

Lipscomb was charged with three counts of driving under the influence-causing bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

One car involved in the crash caught fire.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Schools bus transportation officials and the Kanawha County Schools security office were fully cooperative with the investigation.

