West Virginia schools closing ahead of winter storm

Multiple West Virginia counties have shut down their schools ahead of a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the state.

The Department of Education says schools in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Webster counties will be closed Monday.

Pendleton County schools announced Monday morning that they would close early at 12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts for large sections of West Virginia and is warning of snowfalls between 2 to 12 inches.

The storm has brought a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind to the eastern U.S. Forecasters say it could drop 10 to 20 total inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine as well as heavy snow to the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.

Forecasters say some mountain areas of West Virginia could get up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of eight eastern counties from early Monday through early Tuesday.

Strong wind gusts could accompany the storm. The snowfall could be heavy at times, accumulating 8 to 10 inches with some isolated areas receive about a foot.

The warning area includes parts of Fayette, Grant, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.