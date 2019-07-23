West Virginia senators take zipline ride at Scout Jamboree

West Virginia's two U.S. senators let their adventuresome sides take over at the World Scout Jamboree.

Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito took rides on adjoining zip lines Monday in southern West Virginia. About 45,000 Scouts and their leaders from around the world are participating in the jamboree held for just the second time in the United States.

Riders on the "The Big Zip" can reach speeds of up to 50 mph (80 kph).

Capito let out a scream as the pair took off.

Manchin arrived at the end of the ride several seconds before Capito.

"Did I beat her?" Manchin said on a video posted to Twitter . "I told you, there's an advantage to weight."

Manchin, a ormer boy scout himself, says he is excited about the character building and team exercises.

"It's something that is a memory of a lifetime. It teaches you for the first time at a very young age that you can do things. You can go out and camp, you can learn how to survive, you can learn about nature," said Senator Manchin.

The event that runs from Monday through Aug. 2 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve near the New River Gorge National River is being held in the United States for only the second time.

More than 45,000 Scouts from 167 countries and their leaders plan to participate in activities such as whitewater rafting, ziplining, rock climbing and mountain biking.