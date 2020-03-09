West Virginia sets up coronavirus hotline

West Virginia officials have set up a telephone hotline to answer questions about the coronavirus.

A Monday news release from the state health department says operators are available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-887-4304.

State health officials said there are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia. As of Monday, West Virginia has tested five people for the virus, with two negative results and three tests pending, officials said.

Gov. Jim Justice said last week that the state can now conduct its own coronavirus tests, after previously having to submit tests to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tests can now be performed at the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health lab.