West Virginia sheriff gets volunteer reserve deputies

A sheriff's office in West Virginia is getting several volunteer reserve deputies, some of whom will be able to carry firearms under certain circumstances.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office already has two volunteer deputies trained and another four are undergoing training, The Exponent Telegram reported. Volunteers currently include a former state trooper, former fire chief, an emergency response professional and others with fire department experience.

The county approved the program in July. Volunteer deputy Tom Rohrbough, who previously worked as the chief of the Nutter Fort Fire Department and as a part-time courthouse security officer, was the first to complete the volunteer training. Rohrbough already has been working as a reserve deputy for several weeks, Sheriff Robert Matheny said.

State code says volunteer deputies may help patrol areas and assist with prisoner transportation, as well as take part in non-law enforcement duties designated by the sheriff.

Those transporting prisoners must be armed and have appropriate training, Rohrbough said. State code allows such deputies not prohibited from possessing a firearm to do so with annual training and written permission. State codes limits the use of the firearm to the defense of self or others. County Administrator Willie Parker has said that program liabilities will be covered by the county's insurance.

