West Virginia state trooper leaves hospital after gunfight

A West Virginia state trooper has been released from the hospital after being shot in a gunfight during which he killed a man.

News outlets report Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman left the hospital Tuesday. Officials say he will continue to recover at home.

Authorities say 43-year-old William Biggs shot a rifle at a Pocahontas County law enforcement officer last week and then took off into the woods following a car crash. They say Biggs shot Tallman in the abdomen as officers searched the woods and Tallman returned fire, killing Biggs.

Tallman was airlifted to the hospital after the shooting.

Politicians in West Virginia have wished for Tallman's recovery, with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin saying he was praying for the trooper.

