West Virginia sues opioid companies Endo, Mallinckrodt

West Virginia is suing two more opioid makers, claiming the companies misrepresented the risks of their drugs.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the suits against Endo Health Solutions and Mallinckrodt on Wednesday. The cases were filed in Boone County court and seek monetary penalties.

“We must hold everyone in the pharmaceutical supply channel accountable,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We cannot let bad actors go unpunished. These alleged actions have caused widespread harm to our state and its citizens. We will not tolerate these practices, nor will we stand idly by as senseless death takes the lives of far too many West Virginians.”

The lawsuits accuse the drugmakers and their subsidiaries of deceiving prescribers of the addictive risks of opioids, overstating the benefits of chronic opioid use, and promoting higher dosage without disclosing inherently greater risks.

Specifically, the suit alleges Endo rebranded its drug from the 1960s, which Morrisey calls "widely abused," to keep up with competition decades later. The effort included a new name, Opana, and a new color, Morrisey alleges, "to minimize memory of a reputation tarnished by widespread abuse and diversion."

Similarly, the Mallinckrodt lawsuit alleges its executives ignored warnings of abuse. It cites one email in which a distributor jokes that consumers are addicted to its product, to which a Mallinckrodt executive compared opioids to chips in replying, “Keep eating. We’ll make more.”

The Mallinckrodt lawsuit cites another email alleging the company used a reggae song to train its sales team to push doctors to prescribe stronger doses of opioids. The email, which wished its recipients “happy listening and good selling,” was not to be shared with customers or others outside the team.

The companies did not return emailed requests for comment.

This week’s civil complaints follow lawsuits filed earlier this year against opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals. The attorney general's office says the state has received more than $80 million through settlements of lawsuits filed against the opioid industry.

Opioids have been linked to the deaths of more than 400,000 Americans since 2000. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed by governments across the country seeking to hold the opioid industry responsible for the crisis.

