West Virginia to add 50K rainbow trout to waterways

West Virginia officials plan to add 50,000 golden rainbow trout to state waterways later this month, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday.

The program will add the fish to more than 60 lakes and streams between March 27 and April 4 in a bid to increase nature tourism in the state.

"We want as many people as possible to enjoy the thrill of fishing West Virginia’s pristine waters," said Justice, a Republican.

The program also comes with the opportunity to win prizes. Some of the trout will have a numbered tag, which can be entered into a state website for a chance to win a range of prizes, including an all-inclusive fishing getaway.

A similar program from the Kanawha County Commission has added thousands of pounds of rainbow trout around the Elk River area.