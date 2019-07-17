West Virginia trooper hit by falling telephone line while clearing debris from I-81

A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell on him on the side of Interstate 81 this week.

According to West Virginia State Police, Corporal J.A. Ware, with the Martinsburg Detachment, was on the shoulder of the southbound side of Interstate 81 near mile marker 13.5 to clear debris around 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday.

While he was standing on the shoulder against a jersey wall, police say a southbound oversized tractor trailer hit a Segra telecommunications line that spanned the interstate. The collision against the cable caused a telephone pole securing both telephone and power lines to break, sending the lines falling onto the interstate.

Police say video of the incident then shows a northbound tractor trailer catching the Segra telecommunications line, pulling it sharply and causing the line to strike Corporal Ware and the driver of the oversized truck, identified as 49-year-old C.J. Lawrence, of Ontario.

Ware was taken to Berkeley Medical Center with injuries to his right arm, right leg, hands and head. He was then airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawrence refused medical care at the scene.

Police say an investigation into the incident continues.

