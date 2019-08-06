West Virginia trooper shot, suspect killed in Pocahontas County

A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he killed a suspect in a shootout Monday evening.

According to West Virginia State Police, around 6 p.m. on August 5 in Pocahontas County, Sheriff J.P. Barlow was investigating a single-vehicle crash when a man shot at him with a rifle.

Law enforcement from surrounding areas responded to the scene and began searching a nearby wooded area for the man, who was only identified as a white male/

Police say West Virginia State Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman, from the Elkins detachment, found the man in his search. According to police, the man raised a rifle and shot Tallman in the abdomen, but Talman returned fire, killing the suspect.

Tallman was airlifted to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, and police say he's now in stable condition.

"We would like to express our gratitude and support to Sheriff JP Barlow and the rest of the Pocahontas County Sheriffs Dept. for their action," said a statement from the Hardy County Sheriff's Office. "Please keep them all in your prayers."

