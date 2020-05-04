West Virginia woman arrested for robbing Moorefield CVS at gunpoint

A West Virginia woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Moorefiled pharmacy at gunpoint last fall.

On August 17, 2019, police said someone wearing coveralls, a wig, sunglasses, and a bandanna over their face walked into the Moorefield CVS, displayed a handgun, and stole a large quantity of prescription medication, as well as over $400 in cash.

According to a police statement at the time, the person allegedly directed the store's employees to sit down and then instructed the druggist to place medications in a cloth bag while they took money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the store to a waiting vehicle occupied by another driver and fled north on Rt. 220.

The Moorefield Police Department and Hardy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but could not find the suspects.

But months of investigation by Moorefield police led to numerous leads and suspects.

Now, after what police say was an exhaustive investigation that included assistance from the Potomac Highlands and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, Randolph County Department of Probation, and the Hardy County and Randolph County Sheriff’s Departments, an arrest was able to be made.

On Friday, May 1, Moorefield police arrested 46-year-old Donna L. Wilfong, of Elkins, and charged her with first degree robbery.

Wilfong was arrested in Elkins and arraigned by a magistrayr.

Her bond was set $100,012.

During the eight months of investigation by Moorefield police, officers say Wilfong and other suspects were also arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances by the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the Elkins Police Department and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in separate investigations.

Police say those arrests stemmed from a cohesive effort by all involved law enforcement agencies.

The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests are expected.