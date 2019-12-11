West Virginia woman offering reward for stolen painting

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of stolen art.

Sgt. Steve Vincent told WSAZ that several paintings were taken from the back of a delivery truck parked at the Econo Lodge along U.S. Route 60.

Sgt. Vincent said one of the paintings was of a church and belonged to an elderly woman from Wayne County. She is now offering a reward for its return.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby business captured photos of the man and woman accused in the theft.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office released those pictures in hopes of identifying the suspects.