West Virginia woman reunited with wallet lost 15 years ago

A West Virginia woman has been reunited with a wallet she lost in 2004.

Spring Valley High student finds and returns missing wallet 15 years after it vanished (WCHS/WVAH)

Catrina Napier tells WCHS-TV she got the wallet back on Friday after a student found it in a Spring Valley High bathroom.

Student Michael Tyree says he found the wallet in the rubble of a bathroom ceiling that collapsed. Tyree says he reached out to Napier on social media.

Among the items inside the wallet were a driver's license, a Social Security card and high school photos.

Napier says she doesn't know how her wallet ended up in a ceiling but suspects that pranksters were behind it. She says she's glad to get back "a little piece of your childhood that you had forgot about."

She says she's glad "there's still honest kids around that want to do good things."

