West Virginia woman sentenced to prison after son ingests meth

A West Virginia woman sentenced to prison for exposing her 10-month-old baby to methamphetamine could get out by the time he's a kindergartner.

News outlets report Judge Tod Kaufman sentenced Miranda Taylor on Monday to serve concurrent one-to-five year and one-to-three year sentences. She was convicted in May on two counts of child neglect. Her son was 10 months old when he was hospitalized for ingesting methamphetamine last year.

In July of 2018, Taylor's mother called 911 and said that the baby was "acting funny" and may have ingested drugs. She told police that Taylor was a known drug user.

At the time, the hospital staff told police the child was also restless and reaching for non-existent objects. The infant was taken to CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital where he was later released.

"While we understand and are sympathetic that some people would develop addictions and those kinds of things can wreck their lives and cause a lot of problems, it should not affect their children and certainly shouldn't effect them physically and mentally like it did in this case," Sgt, Brian Humphreys said.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail says Taylor had several outbursts during her trial, including being involved in a scuffle outside the courtroom where she was stunned by a bailiff.

Taylor will receive credit for spending 199 days in jail. She'll also serve two years of supervision when she's released from prison.