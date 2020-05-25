West Virginia woman stays in Italy through lockdown

For native West Virginian Kaitlyn Durbin, the beginning of Italy’s nationwide lockdown was a moment she'll never forget.

When COVID-19 forced Italy into lockdown, Kaitlyn Duribin had to decide either to go home or stay in a closed country. (Courtesy of Kaitlyn Durbin)

“It was honestly the scariest moment of my life, because I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?’” Durbin said.

After growing up in Morgantown and starting at WVU, Durbin decided to move to Italy to study and eventually got a job in Rome as a digital public relations assistant promoting fashion products.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Italy in early March, it came to the point where she had to make a decision: come back to the United States or stay in Italy alone.

“Very hard, because the hardest decision I ever made was to go home or not during all of this,” Durbin said. “It was super hard, because I wouldn't know what would happen with my family. What would happen with my job if I left it and everything, it was just very, very hard.”

She decided to stay in Italy, figuring it was the best way to keep her family safe from potential infection as Italy was among the hardest hit countries in the world at the time.

Staying in Italy meant she had to endure the lockdown that created some of the more puzzling sights anyone living in the country has seen.

“It's so weird. I went past the Vatican the other day,” Durbin said. “There was nobody. It's just very surreal to go around Rome. You see these sights that you're used to seeing full of people completely empty, completely bare.”