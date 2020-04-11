West Virginia's first 'surge' hospital amid virus outbreak

A Charleston hospital has become West Virginia’s first COVID-19 surge hospital ahead of the state’s projected peak of coronavirus cases.

The Charleston Gazette Mail reports that Saint Francis Hospital was ready to receive virus patients on Friday.

Lilly says Saint Francis has devoted two floors to serve coronavirus patients, as well as add beds and equipment, if West Virginia’s case load is higher than anticipated.

West Virginia has seen more than 570 confirmed cases and five deaths as of Saturday.