Westover Pool collecting food in exchange for half-off entrance fee

This weekend, you can help the community while spending some time in the water. Westover Pool is holding its annual Fourth of July food drive.

Westover Pool is collecting non-perishable food items through July 7. | Credit: WHSV

Anyone who brings in two non-perishable food items will get half-price admission to the pool from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

Aquatics manager Kristin Lam said they donate the food locally so people living in Harrisonburg will benefit.

"This is a community pool," Lam said. "The people who use this pool are the people who also benefit food, as well as the people who donate."

This is the sixth year the pool's staff collected food items and they're accepting any non-perishable boxed or canned items.

