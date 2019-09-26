Westover Pool in Harrisonburg making a splash through September

While Westover Pool in Harrisonburg is not as busy as it was in the summer, the staff said keeping the pool open has been great everyone with the recent warm weather.

The splash bucket at Westover Pool has been a favorite this summer, and the splash pad was the main reason for keeping the pool open through the month of September. | Credit: WHSV

People are still coming out to beat this September heat. The city decided to keep the pool open through the month of September, so more people could enjoy the new splash pad.

"On the weekends we're pretty busy," Andrew Morris, pool operator and supervisor, said. "We were at actual maximum capacity last weekend coming out and great weather to enjoy here."

The unseasonably hot weather has kept people coming out to enjoy the pool this month, which is a little different than what the pool staff experienced last summer.

"We were closed down a couple of times for flooding. This year, we thankfully avoided all of that," Morris said.

With better weather that has lingered into September, the pool has been able to attract some new people.

"I was very ecstatic to hear they were open through September outside because I love being outside and swimming it's more natural environment," Carla Regginello, pool member said.

"I just found it, so the timing was such that it was September, but yeah, the pool is my happy place it's become," Melodie Good, pool visitor said.

Morris said the number of people who have visited over the entire season has been great and they will be considering an extended season again next year.

The last day to enjoy the pool outside is Saturday, September 28. Westover Pool will be closed for a couple of weeks, putting their dome up before reopening on October 14 for their indoor season.