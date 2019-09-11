Westover Pool staying open through most of September

This year, the Westover Pool in Harrisonburg is going without "the bubble" for a little longer than normal.

Westover Pool is staying open without the bubble for most of September. | Credit: WHSV

The smaller pool and the splash pad will be open through Sept. 28.

Normally, the pool is covered earlier but staff say with the new splash pad, they wanted to keep it open longer for people to enjoy.

Staff say they're glad people are able to enjoy the pool longer with the weather being hot still. But, they say, they have had to move a few things around to make it work.

"The challenges have been adapting our own classes and activities like swim lessons, making sure we can still get those in like we want to and still provide hours that the public can enjoy the facility," Andrew Morris, pool operator and supervisor, said.

The pool will be open through Sept. 28. Monday through Friday, the pool is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's open starting at 7 a.m. for lap swim, and then there is swim team practice in the evening.

The pool is open on Saturday from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. for open swim, and from 1:00 p.m.